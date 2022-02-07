Leuthold Group LLC Grows Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 2.2% of Leuthold Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $18,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,603 shares of company stock worth $21,642,325 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LRCX opened at $579.07 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $501.67 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $668.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $623.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.