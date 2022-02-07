Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Makes New $648,000 Investment in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. First Financial Bankshares comprises approximately 1.0% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 389.9% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,791 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $244,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $1,714,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

FFIN stock opened at $47.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.86 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.44.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. First Financial Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $50,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,774 shares of company stock valued at $138,153. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.