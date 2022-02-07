Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Purchases New Stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions accounts for about 0.5% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,013,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,775,000 after purchasing an additional 705,267 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,598,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,098,000 after purchasing an additional 296,024 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,140,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 143,120 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 900,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 233,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 582,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 99,713 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $20.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $21.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDRX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

