Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ENRFF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ENRFF opened at $5.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54. Enerflex has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.