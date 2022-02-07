Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Makes New $219,000 Investment in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 84,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Broadwind by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $1.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.33. Broadwind, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.67 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BWEN. Johnson Rice lowered Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

