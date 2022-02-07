Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.97 EPS

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS.

Shares of TSN opened at $88.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.71. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $94.08.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,514 shares of company stock worth $11,678,222. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

