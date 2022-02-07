Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 655,083 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,885,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655,083 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $117,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth $279,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 352.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 366,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 4,255.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,802,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG opened at $65.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.47. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $69.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.11 and its 200-day moving average is $65.64.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other news, Director C John Wilder acquired 7,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.63 per share, for a total transaction of $457,903.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 118,082 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,555. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

