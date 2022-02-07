IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Tibra Equities Europe Ltd

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd trimmed its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 60.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 191,457 shares during the period. IHS Markit comprises approximately 22.3% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $14,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $116.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.31. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $88.44 and a one year high of $135.82. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INFO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IHS Markit from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.80.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.