Cohen & Steers Inc. Decreases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 972,579 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,709 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $232,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,567,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,183 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,619,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,258,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $270.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.88. The company has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

