Cohen & Steers Inc. Grows Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 990,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 0.49% of Entergy worth $98,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,020,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,158,000 after purchasing an additional 67,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,821,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,260,000 after purchasing an additional 289,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Entergy by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,695,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,066,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,868 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,464,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $744,176,000 after purchasing an additional 356,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Entergy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,650,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,063,000 after purchasing an additional 265,537 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.17.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,643 shares of company stock worth $1,155,787 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ETR opened at $110.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.23. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

