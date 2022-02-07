Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Receives $162.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TELNY. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Telenor ASA from 163.00 to 162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of Telenor ASA stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.52. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.44.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 7.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

