Cohen & Steers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares during the quarter. Essex Property Trust accounts for 3.3% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 0.09% of Essex Property Trust worth $1,769,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 52.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In other Essex Property Trust news, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,829,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $854,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,389,721. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $326.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $341.89 and its 200-day moving average is $334.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.00 and a 52 week high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 111.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $360.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.76.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.