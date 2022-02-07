FourThought Financial LLC Acquires 894 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,637 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 78,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Ford Motor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 30,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $361,876.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of F opened at $17.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

Several research firms have weighed in on F. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

