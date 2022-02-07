Ossiam Sells 2,373 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Ossiam reduced its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,395,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,952,000 after acquiring an additional 87,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,465,000 after buying an additional 109,802 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Xylem by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,155,000 after buying an additional 400,195 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Xylem by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,181,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,675,000 after buying an additional 160,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Xylem by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,694,000 after buying an additional 125,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $90.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.84. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.44 and a one year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

