Cinctive Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,223.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,537 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.9% in the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $56,473,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 10.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 149,836 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $88,055,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 14th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $737.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $410.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $545.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $580.78. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.46 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

