Taconic Capital Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 98.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 245,900 shares during the quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 130.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK opened at $104.25 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $80.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.72.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,815 shares of company stock worth $277,752. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.