SuperLauncher Price Hits $1.05 on Major Exchanges (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002451 BTC on popular exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and $60,831.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00052403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,075.66 or 0.07200259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00056373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,642.60 or 0.99828103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00054604 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006600 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,339,681 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

