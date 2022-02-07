Analysts Set J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) PT at $16.37

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $15.68 on Friday. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.5824 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

