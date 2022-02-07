Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 400 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,294 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,135,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,203,176,000 after acquiring an additional 704,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,781 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 6.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,961,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $788,596,000 after buying an additional 923,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in General Motors by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $779,317,000 after buying an additional 1,438,326 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $51.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

