Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Textron during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Textron by 8.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Textron during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Textron by 10.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

TXT opened at $67.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.42 and a 12-month high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

