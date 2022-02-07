Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 137,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,257,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 400,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,735,000 after buying an additional 19,108 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD opened at $78.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.76. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.84 and a one year high of $82.47.

