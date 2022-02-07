149,490 Shares in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Acquired by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 149,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSTM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Constellium by 10.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,235,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Constellium by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,116,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,419 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,920,000 after purchasing an additional 388,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,728,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,608,000 after purchasing an additional 125,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,145,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CSTM opened at $17.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.
About Constellium
Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
