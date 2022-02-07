Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,006 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,932 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $440,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 197.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,202 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 30.6% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $66,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $205,885. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPN opened at $145.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.30. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.81.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

