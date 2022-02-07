Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $5.72 Million Stock Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Cinctive Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,898 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Calix were worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Calix by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 362,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,636,000 after purchasing an additional 232,473 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Calix by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Calix by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 77,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,250 over the last three months. 16.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CALX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Westpark Capital increased their price target on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

Shares of CALX opened at $50.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.66. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.73 and a 200-day moving average of $56.57.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

