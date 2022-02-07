Eversept Partners LP Sells 50,067 Shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX)

Eversept Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,067 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in F-star Therapeutics were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,045,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 244,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1,159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 407,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTX opened at $3.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96. F-star Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 million. Research analysts predict that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F-star Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.18.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

