Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,938 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 22,755 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Dohj LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 19.1% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 71.3% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the software company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 10.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,419 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 124.1% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the software company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.93.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $241.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.40 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.