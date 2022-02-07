Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Cinctive Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,849 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSXMK. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,084,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,000 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,804,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,594,000 after acquiring an additional 37,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,769,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,855,000 after buying an additional 153,882 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,690,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,229,000 after buying an additional 87,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,131,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,509,000 after purchasing an additional 23,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

LSXMK opened at $49.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.58 and a beta of 1.23. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.91.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.