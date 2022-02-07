Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $5 Million Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 356.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 31.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $115.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.86, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.15 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.06.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.21.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

