Strategic Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 64.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,109 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 41,462,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,248,000 after acquiring an additional 29,947,004 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,915,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,756,000 after acquiring an additional 368,150 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,644,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,098,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,063,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,695,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,559,000 after acquiring an additional 120,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $29.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.00.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.19 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.18%. Analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

