iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $261.48 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $240.46 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.79.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

