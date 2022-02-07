Strategic Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 13.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 134,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,171,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Diageo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 697,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 9.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 4.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 2.3% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 14,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO opened at $205.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.74 and a 200-day moving average of $201.83. Diageo plc has a one year low of $156.66 and a one year high of $223.14.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($41.68) to GBX 3,200 ($43.02) in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $948.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

