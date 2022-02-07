Strategic Global Advisors LLC Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 245,495 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,959,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,997,000 after purchasing an additional 983,135 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,039,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,137,000 after purchasing an additional 417,948 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2,311.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 525,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 503,738 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.84) to €5.40 ($6.07) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.54.

BBVA opened at $6.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.46. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

