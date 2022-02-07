Xeno Token Market Cap Tops $29.12 Million (XNO)

Xeno Token (CURRENCY:XNO) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One Xeno Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0782 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Xeno Token has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Xeno Token has a total market cap of $29.12 million and $29.56 million worth of Xeno Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

About Xeno Token

XNO is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2020. Xeno Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 372,210,897 coins. Xeno Token’s official Twitter account is @xenonfthub

According to CryptoCompare, “At its core, XENO is designed to be an easily accessible marketplace and ecosystem for creating and trading Non-Fungible tokens (NFTs) in a secure and decentralized manner. XNO is used as the primary token of trade in the XENO marketplace thereby providing utility for the application as well as being used on the protocol level for staking and voting on referenda that affect the XENO token economy and platform upgrades. “

Buying and Selling Xeno Token

