Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after acquiring an additional 300,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after acquiring an additional 327,105 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,789,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,631,000 after acquiring an additional 76,580 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,608,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,030,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,462,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,775,000 after buying an additional 252,618 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $112.18 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.35 and a one year high of $115.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.52.

