Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 14.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,641,486 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,188 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $270,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,033,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252,344 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $847,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,989,824 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $518,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446,306 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 283.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $391,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,210 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,034,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTSH stock opened at $86.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.67. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $92.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

