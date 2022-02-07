Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 2,218 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $172,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth $86,624,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 101.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 303,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,693,000 after buying an additional 152,773 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 30.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 363,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,121,000 after buying an additional 84,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 365.9% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 84,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,669,000 after buying an additional 66,430 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $226.99 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.01 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.40 and a 200-day moving average of $222.07.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 40.49%.

AAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.74.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

