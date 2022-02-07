Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 8,957 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 705,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,957 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $183,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $176,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 107.1% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 280,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,036,000 after buying an additional 145,191 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 73.9% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $1,820,000. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.0% in the third quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,587 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker stock opened at $250.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.35. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $227.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $94.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.83.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

