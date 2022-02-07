Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,241 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Amyris were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Amyris by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Amyris by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Amyris by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Amyris by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $4.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.57. Amyris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amyris news, Director James F. Mccann purchased 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on Amyris in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

