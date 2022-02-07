BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLYM. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of PLYM opened at $28.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $982.78 million, a P/E ratio of -29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $32.37.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,365,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,377,000 after buying an additional 122,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,654,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,386,000 after buying an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,310,000 after buying an additional 103,939 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,358,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,908,000 after buying an additional 333,952 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 96.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 917,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after buying an additional 449,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

