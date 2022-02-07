Friendz Market Capitalization Achieves $409,333.78 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One Friendz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Friendz has a total market cap of $409,333.78 and approximately $90,523.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Friendz Profile

Friendz is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,087,980 coins. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

