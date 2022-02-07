BlackHat (BLKC) 1-Day Volume Tops $261,722.00

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. One BlackHat coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000800 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BlackHat has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $818,117.75 and $261,722.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlackHat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00052383 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.00 or 0.07161373 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00056645 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,617.55 or 0.99934666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00053763 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006561 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackHat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackHat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.