$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to report $1.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bausch Health Companies.

A number of research firms recently commented on BHC. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

In related news, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BHC opened at $24.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average is $27.12. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

