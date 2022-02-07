Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $254.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.00% from the company’s current price.

SGEN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Seagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $137.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.52. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.56 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $199.00.

In other Seagen news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $551,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total value of $101,671.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 391,246 shares of company stock worth $61,644,742 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 438.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

