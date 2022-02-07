Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $2.37 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,279 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,740,000 after acquiring an additional 19,527 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16,011.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 139,782 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,952,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $171.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $158.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.64. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

