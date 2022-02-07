Brokerages Expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Will Announce Earnings of $15.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will announce $15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.73 to $22.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $9.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $48.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $43.90 to $61.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $48.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $39.77 to $63.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $754.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $729.05.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $622.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $626.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $621.66. The stock has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,384,716. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

