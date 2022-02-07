24,672 Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Acquired by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,672 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 19,918 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $2,525,403.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 640,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $81,145,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,431,148 shares of company stock worth $180,272,561. Corporate insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMS opened at $121.78 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.66 and a twelve month high of $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.57.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.92%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

