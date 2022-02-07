Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Holdings Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,107,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,456 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $274,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 40,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,793,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 612,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,622,000 after purchasing an additional 152,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

NYSE:JLL opened at $250.56 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $148.56 and a 1 year high of $275.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.