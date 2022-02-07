DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,368 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 735.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after purchasing an additional 459,087 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 33,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DD opened at $76.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.37 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.59.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

