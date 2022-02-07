Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 29,038 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,038 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of CommScope worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CommScope by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in CommScope by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.36.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $8.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.70. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 60,000 shares of company stock worth $583,650. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

