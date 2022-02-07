Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MIND Technology by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIND Technology stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.90. MIND Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 49.29% and a negative return on equity of 717.17%. The company had revenue of $8.35 million during the quarter.

In other MIND Technology news, Director Peter H. Blum bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

